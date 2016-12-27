Featured Guest Book View Sign

MARION

GREENE LEE, 87



HAINES CITY - Marion Alicia Greene Lee, 87, died on Friday, Dec.16, 2016. She was born Jan.4,1929 in Bradenton, FL to Thomas and Catherine Greene.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Robert Elliott Lee M.D.

She is survived by her children, Lucinda Ann Lee, Mary Anne Lee Saag, Richard Kendall Lee (Betty) and her six grand-sons, Robert Edward Saag (Debra), Stephen Lee Degan, Stephen George Lee, Thomas Andrew Lee (Rebecca), Alexander Henry Saag, Matthew James Saag and a brother Thomas Grady Greene Jr.

Marion was raised in Tampa, living in Asheville, NC for a brief part of her childhood. She was a 1946 graduate of Plant High School and received her B.S. In Education from Florida State University in 1950 where she was a charter member of the Beta Mu chapter of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. While home on break from school her sophomore year, she met the love of her life on a blind date, another Plant High grad and Tampa boy. They married on July 29,1950.

Marion taught elementary school during their many moves from Gainesville, Tampa and Miami while her husband was in Medical School. She retired when they started their family and gave back to her community through many facets over her lifetime.

Marion lived a life filled with faith, family and friends. She enjoyed vacations to Cocoa Beach, traveling with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

For 27 years, her daily battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis never got in the way of her positive out-look or her extraordinary disposition. She was a long time member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Wales and a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King.

Her love, compassion, kindness and remarkable sense of humor will be sorely missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at 10 am on December 28th at Church of the Good Shepherd, 221 S 4th St. Lake Wales, FL 33853

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd Honduras Fund, which will provide scholarships for children's education.

