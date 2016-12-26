MARILYN
|
THOMSON, 82
Lakeland - Marilyn Thomson, 82 passed away on December 20, 2016. Marilyn was born in Waterbury, Connecticut. After her graduation from Lakeland Senior High School, she attended nursing school at The Elizabeth General Hospital and Dispensary School of Nursing in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Where she earned her Registered Nursing Certification. Marilyn worked in the nursing field until finally retiring from Bartow Regional Hospital at the age of 62.
Marilyn was proceeded in death by her parents, John and Linda Bickart of Lakeland, FL.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Thomson Sheets, son Brian (Kim) Thomson, son Donald (Mistie) Thomson, daughter Arlene Thomson (Rusty) Bowles. Her Brother John (Diane) Bickart. Grandchildren James (Tabitha) Mulford, Christopher (Jennifer) Mulford, Kyle Sheets, Kayla Sheets, Travis Thomson, Bobbi Thomson, Courtney Bowles and Nathaniel Bowles. Great Grandchildren Alexzandria Mulford, Serena Mulford, Christopher (C.J.) Mulford, Hailey Mulford, Isaiah Sheets and Tucker Sheets.
Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 South Bartow Hwy. Lakeland, FL 33801 from 5:00-6:00. The Memorial Service will begin at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made to the Alzheimer's Research in her honor at www.alzinfo.org.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2016