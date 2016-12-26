ELAINE MARILYN
WOODERSON
Elaine Marilyn Wooderson, age 85 of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away at home on December 21, 2016.
Born on May 26, 1931 in Flint, Elaine was the daughter of Edmund A. Thiem and Gladys Eda (Kohllmorgen) Thiem of Lansing.
She was married in Lansing on March 28, 1952 and was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Alva Wooderson.
Elaine attended Michigan State University, studied music and played concert piano and first violin. A beloved mother, wife and homemaker most of her life, Elaine also worked for four years at Walt Disney World. Her hobbies included music, reading and needlework.
She is survived by her six children, Janette A. (Richard) Frantz of Battle Creek; Thomas (Laurie) Wooderson of Northville; William (Linda) Wooderson of Milan, IN; Charles (Judith) Wooderson of Crystal Lake, IL; Robert Wooderson of Ortonville; and Patricia (Thomas) Hawkins of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren, Lauren Crockett, David Burland, Natalie Keane, Emily Wooderson, Thomas Wooderson Jr., William Wooderson, Morgan Wooderson, Steven Wooderson, Nicole Hawkins, Aric Hawkins and Michael Hawkins and great-grandchildren, Madison Zima, Tyler Zima, David Burland, Britt Burland, Benjamin Burland and Noel Keane.
Friends will be received the hour prior to services 12:00-1:00 p.m. Thursday at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Battle Creek, MI.
Funeral services will be officiated by Rev. Thomas J. Ott at the funeral home 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016. Committal and interment will follow at Ft. Custer National Cemetery. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Farley-Estes & Dowdle Funeral Home
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Published in Ledger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2016