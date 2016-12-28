RUBY B.
CHOWNING, 85
LAKELAND - Ruby B. Chowning, 85, of Lakeland, passed away on Dec. 23, 2016 at Highlands Regional in Sebring.
Born in Scott County, KY, she moved to Lakeland in 1971. She was a homemaker and a avid member of the Kathleen Baptist Church. A warm and loving lady, once you met her you were a friend for life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry J. Chowning and is survived by three daughters: Linda Brignac of Lakeland, Beverly Anderson of Hermitage, TN and Karen Keeton of Lakeland, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 30th from 10-11 am at Lanier Funeral Home in Lakeland with funeral services at 11 am. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery. Lanier Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
