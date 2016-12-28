RUBY B. CHOWNING

LAKELAND - Ruby B. Chowning, 85, of Lakeland, passed away on Dec. 23, 2016 at Highlands Regional in Sebring.
Born in Scott County, KY, she moved to Lakeland in 1971. She was a homemaker and a avid member of the Kathleen Baptist Church. A warm and loving lady, once you met her you were a friend for life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry J. Chowning and is survived by three daughters: Linda Brignac of Lakeland, Beverly Anderson of Hermitage, TN and Karen Keeton of Lakeland, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 30th from 10-11 am at Lanier Funeral Home in Lakeland with funeral services at 11 am. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery. Lanier Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in Ledger from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2016
