DON WAYNE
BILBREY, 75
WINTER HAVEN - Don Wayne Bilbrey, age 75, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016.
He was born December 29, 1940 in Winter Haven, FL, the son of Shirley Howard Bilbrey and Viola Fowler Bilbrey. He is retired from the Citrus Industry. He was a veteran of the US National Guard and member of Lake Shipp Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his daughter Donna Marie Bilbrey and sister, June Carter. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda McDaniel Bilbrey, children: Jonathan Bilbrey (wife-Jennifer), Margaret Ann Caudill, grandchildren: Nicholas Bilbrey (wife-Danielle), Joshua Caudill, Joseph Bilbrey, Jeremiah Bilbrey, Ryan Caudill, Halie Ward, great granddaughter: Marley Ward, sister: Betty Waters and brother: Hollard Carter.
Visitation is Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 6-8pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven. Funeral Services are Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 10 am at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2016