JOHN EDWARD
NELSKI, 94
AUBURNDALE - John Edward Nelski, age 94, of Auburndale, peacefully rejoined his beloved wife, Lillian, on December 17, 2016.
John was born on October 7, 1922 in South Haven, Michigan and lived in Florida for the past 30 years. He retired from Marathon Oil Company in 1981. John was farm boy who maintained an enthusiasm for vegetable gardening. He served in the US Army during World War II, participating in the Normandy invasions and the Battle of the Bulge. He highly valued the liberties earned, including freedom of speech, and although he was a quiet man, he wasn't afraid to bluntly speak his mind.
John attended Auburndale United Methodist Church and spent his weekdays at The Auburndale Senior Center.
John was preceded in death by Lilly. He is survived by sons, John Nelski (Claudia) of Muskegon, MI, Dennis Nelski of Brooksville, Jim Nelski (Lori) of Crystal River and daughter, Sheryl (John) Woloskie of Ann Arbor, MI; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
A military ceremony will be held January 13th at 11:30 AM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2016