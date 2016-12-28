BOB
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BOB NARRAMORE.
NARRAMORE, 61
WINTER HAVEN - Bob Narramore of Winter Haven, FL passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016. He was 61.
A native of Wyandotte, MI, born June 15, 1955 to Hershel and Elizabeth Reece Narramore, Bob moved to this area in 1959. He was a Logistics Manager for a Truck Leasing Company, volunteered as Coach for the Miss Auburndale Little League, and the Auburndale Senior High School Band Boosters Club.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Leonda M. Narramore of Winter Haven; his sons: Robert M. Narramore (Carol) of Crossville, TN and Carey Bussell (Alyssa) of Lakeland, FL; his daughters: Kristy Owens (Jason) of Pikeville, TN, Rebecca Narramore (Don) of Eagle Lake, and Marina Standland (Matthew) of Tallahassee; his brother: Clifford 'Butch' Narramore of Auburndale; his sisters: Doris 'Sis' Twigg of Winter Haven, and Joyce 'Teeny' Peraza (Dave) of Auburndale. Bob also leaves behind his grandchildren Brandon Owens, Hayden Narramore, Jalyn Owens, Graham Bussell, and Chad Davis, his nieces: Amanda Steuwe (Holly), Lisa Narramore, Ashley Vandiver (Rob), Jerri Emerick (Mike), and his nephews: Manny Peraza (Montana), and Connor Narramore. He is dearly loved by family and many friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday at Oak Ridge Funeral Care. A celebration of life will be 2:00 PM Thursday at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be sent to:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2016