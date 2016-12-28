DORIS P.
RONDEAU, 99
POLK CITY - Doris P. Rondeau (F/K/A Doris Brindamour); Mrs. Doris P. Rondeau of Polk City, FL died peacefully Friday (December 23, 2016) at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She was 99.
Born in Windham, Connecticut on July 21, 1917. Doris and her loving husband Ernest A. Rondeau were residents of Newington, Connecticut where they raised their three children and lived for many years before relocating to Polk City in 1982. Doris was a devout Catholic and a longstanding member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Lakeland, where she volunteered in many capacities on a regular basis. She enjoyed playing dominos and card games with her family and friends, and Doris was quick to spark up a game just about every chance she could. Doris's traditional values were lauded by many and her longevity is a testament to her unyielding faith and spirituality.
Doris was predeceased by her husband Ernest Rondeau, son in-law Karl Swanson, her grandson Wayne Rondeau and four brothers and three sisters. Doris is survived by her three children, Ernest Rondeau, Priscilla Swanson and Dolores Hopper; daughter-in-law Katherine Rondeau and son-in-law Thomas Hopper; eight grandchildren, Dale Rondeau, Colleen Happ, Michael DeMonte, Dawn Schauman, Kevin Hopper, Chanda Newman, John Swanson and Keith Hopper; as well as sixteen great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Anthony Catholic Church located at 820 Marcum Road, Lakeland on Thursday, December 29th at 10:30 a.m. Doris will then be buried at New Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Newington, Connecticut, alongside her husband Ernest.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2016