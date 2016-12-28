WILLIAM JAY
BARRETT, 80
LAKELAND - William Jay Barrett was born on March 3, 1936 in Pennsylvania to Wilford and Ruthann Barrett. He passed away on December 21, 2016.
He moved his family to Lakeland, Florida in 1979 after retiring from the United States Navy. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ruth Ann and his children Tracie (Glenn), Sean (Amanda) and Kelli (Travis). He is also survived by two grandchildren, Josalynne and Bowen, as well as many friends he treated as family. He lived a full life, finding joy in the details and challenges of his work. He enjoyed tinkering and taught each of his children and grandchildren how to build and fix things. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2016