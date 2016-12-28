GLORIA N.
RUCKER, 80
Homemaker
WINTER HAVEN - Gloria N. Rucker, 80, died on 12/21/2016 in Winter Haven, Florida. She was a lifelong resident of Winter Haven, Florida and a graduate of Jewett High School.
Visitation: Wed. 12/28/16, 6 till 8 PM & Thurs. 12/29/16, 11 till 12 at St. Paul Worship Center, 2520 4th St NE, Winter Haven, FL. Services will be on Thursday, 12/29/16, 12 PM at same location.
Charles A. Lewis Funeral Home/Winter Haven in charge of arrangements.
Charles A Lewis Funeral Home
1700 2nd Street NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 293-9830
Published in Ledger from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2016