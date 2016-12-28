GLORIA N. RUCKER

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "To my family! May GOD continously bring you peace and joy!..."
    - Terry Rucker
  • "Good morning my sista!! I'm here for you and your family...."
    - Linda Lee
  • "To my family! May GOD continously bring you peace and..."
    - Terry Rucker
  • "To the family, I pray that God give you strength and I..."
    - Elliot Jeter
  • "We are praying for you & your family and trusting in the..."
    - Shana Smith

GLORIA N.
RUCKER, 80
Homemaker

WINTER HAVEN - Gloria N. Rucker, 80, died on 12/21/2016 in Winter Haven, Florida. She was a lifelong resident of Winter Haven, Florida and a graduate of Jewett High School.
Visitation: Wed. 12/28/16, 6 till 8 PM & Thurs. 12/29/16, 11 till 12 at St. Paul Worship Center, 2520 4th St NE, Winter Haven, FL. Services will be on Thursday, 12/29/16, 12 PM at same location.
Charles A. Lewis Funeral Home/Winter Haven in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Charles A Lewis Funeral Home
1700 2nd Street NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 293-9830
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com