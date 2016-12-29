LUIS W.
VILLANUEVA, 84
BARTOW - Luis W. Villanueva, age 84, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Sebring. Born November 2, 1932 in Santiago, Chile, he was the son of the late J. Benjamin and Irene Valdivia Villanueva.
Mr. Villanueva was a Special Education Facilitator for the Polk County School Board for many years. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow, where he was a Deacon Emeritus and a member of the Bartow Rotary Club.
Along with his parents, Luis is preceded in death by his wife Betty Hodges Villanueva in 2013.
He is survived by a loving family that includes his children: Benjamin A. Villanueva (Bonnie), Vicki A. Williams (Jimmy), his two sisters: Nuvia Villanueva Gomez (Pablo) and Irene Villanueva Yurie (Nahaman). He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Amy Parkins (Chad), Angie Strickland (Tal), Heather M. Scott, Frank L. Scott, Savanna Epps, and great grandchildren: Alexis, Evan, Liam and Alex.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 30th from 10am to 11am at the First Baptist Church of Bartow. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00am at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Vitas Healthcare (Hospice) at
www.vitas.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2016