JON ANTHONY
BAKER, 77
HAINES CITY - Jon Anthony Baker, 77, passed away at his home on December 23, 2016 with his wife Jan and granddaughter Janell by his side. He was born May 21, 1939 in Haines City, Florida to Edith (Jaeger) and Turner S Baker. Jon was retired from the U.S. Air Force December 23, 1976 after 20 years of service. He loved flying his J-5 CUB, sky diving (over 2500 jumps) and fishing.
He is survived by his wife Jan, brothers Turner (Janice) and Mark (Sheila), sisters Sandra (Tom) and Theresa, son James, three daughters Melanie, Sheila and Melissa and his ten grandchildren: Brandon, Delilah, Corey, Heather, Ashton, Janell, Anthony, Baylen, Brodey and Bryson. He also had four great grandchildren Keslie, Cameron, Kaleb and Kimber. He is also survived by his Aunt Marlene, and many nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and he was preceded in death by his parents and his step daughter Cheri.
A memorial service will be held at the Still Water Christian Life Center, Haines City, Florida on January 14, 2017 at 1:00 PM.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2016