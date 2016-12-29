JUDITH ANN
KINGHAM, 79
WINTER HAVEN - Judith Ann Kingham, 79, of Winter Haven, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at her residence.
Born August 8, 1937 in Orlando, FL to James Lewis and Ethel Sewell Roberson, she moved here in 1957 after marrying her husband Richard.
Mrs. Kingham attended Florida Southern College where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven where she had served as an Elder. She enjoyed boating, hunting, and training Labradors with her husband of 53 years. She was also a homemaker and served in many organizations that include past -president of The Garden Club of Winter Haven, past -president of the Winter Haven Council of Garden Clubs, past-president of the P.E.O Chapter BN, The Winter Haven Hospital Board of Trustees, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and had served as president of the Residents Council at Lake Howard Heights.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, her husband Richard, and a son Mark Kingham.
She is survived by: two daughters, Elizabeth Kingham Hathaway of Ft. Pierce, FL, and Karen Kingham Shreiber and her husband Mark of Winter Haven; a sister, Sharon Roberson Smedley and her husband Ken of Switzerland, FL; two grandchildren, Morgan Schreiber Williams and her husband Aaron and Austin Phillip Schreiber; and one great-grandchild, Lauren Lee Williams.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven at 11:00am, Saturday, December 31, 2016. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2016