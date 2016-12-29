ALLEN STROTHER
PADGETT
5/5/1933 - 12/27/2016
LAKELAND - Allen Padgett was born in Macclenny, FL on May 3, 1933, the son of Ida May, a homemaker and Barney Jackson Padgett, an educator and public servant and the grandson of Andrew Jackson Padgett, a confederate veteran.
Allen graduated high school in 1951 and joined the U.S. Navy where he was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Iowa and sailed to several different countries. He attended college in Miami, FL majoring in phlebotomy and hematology.
He worked in healthcare and retired as the Technical Director of R.P. Tew Memorial Blood Center here in Lakeland. He drew blood from thousands of donors through the years and in doing so saved countless lives.
He spent much of his life caring for our stepmom Floy and taking her traveling and camping as much as they could in their later years. He was a devoted husband, father and friend to many. He was a Christian and raised his family that way. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
He is preceded by his loving wife Floy.
He had five children of his own and four stepchildren whom he loved as his own. Children: Theresa McQuillen, Deborah Fullerton, Rebecca (deceased), Kathryn Johnson (spouse Scott) and Robert Padgett (spouse Cindy); stepchildren: Janet Medvez, James 'Bo' Grant, Lynda Scroggin (spouse Bob) and Dennis Grant (spouse Martha); grandchildren: Jenifer, Heather, Sandra, Scott, Rebecca, Katie; great grandchildren: Abi, Ava, Kiley, Kelsea, Luke, Aiden and Stella.
The visitation will be held on Friday Dec. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. The funeral will be held Saturday Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel with interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Allen would have preferred you make a blood donation to your nearest Blood Donation Center.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2016