ALLEN STROTHER

PADGETT

5/5/1933 - 12/27/2016



LAKELAND - Allen Padgett was born in Macclenny, FL on May 3, 1933, the son of Ida May, a homemaker and Barney Jackson Padgett, an educator and public servant and the grandson of Andrew Jackson Padgett, a confederate veteran.

Allen graduated high school in 1951 and joined the

He worked in healthcare and retired as the Technical Director of R.P. Tew Memorial Blood Center here in Lakeland. He drew blood from thousands of donors through the years and in doing so saved countless lives.

He spent much of his life caring for our stepmom Floy and taking her traveling and camping as much as they could in their later years. He was a devoted husband, father and friend to many. He was a Christian and raised his family that way. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.

He is preceded by his loving wife Floy.

He had five children of his own and four stepchildren whom he loved as his own. Children: Theresa McQuillen, Deborah Fullerton, Rebecca (deceased), Kathryn Johnson (spouse Scott) and Robert Padgett (spouse Cindy); stepchildren: Janet Medvez, James 'Bo' Grant, Lynda Scroggin (spouse Bob) and Dennis Grant (spouse Martha); grandchildren: Jenifer, Heather, Sandra, Scott, Rebecca, Katie; great grandchildren: Abi, Ava, Kiley, Kelsea, Luke, Aiden and Stella.

The visitation will be held on Friday Dec. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. The funeral will be held Saturday Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel with interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Allen would have preferred you make a blood donation to your nearest Blood Donation Center.







1727 Bartow Road

Lakeland, FL 33801

