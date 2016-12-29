EMILIA LORETTA
TROGOLO, 96
LAKELAND - Emilia Loretta Trogolo, 96, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Emilia was born September 28, 1920, in Pegtown, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Anna Majercik and has resided in Lakeland since 1987.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Joan), Raymond (Priscilla Williams) and Robert (Dorothy); daughter, Mariska (Doug Pillows); siblings, Maryann, Eleanor, Lillian, Steve and David; granddaughters, Maria and Emily and grandson, Paul and his mother Earlene. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Trogolo.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 30, 2016, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 501 E Carter Rd, Lakeland, FL 33813.
