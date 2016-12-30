OTIS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OTIS MURPHY.
MURPHY, 63
LAKELAND - Otis Murphy, 63, lost his battle to cancer Dec. 24, 2016 at his home.
Mr. Murphy was born in Erie, PA to Charles A. and Marjorie (Owens) Murphy. He was raised in Waterford, PA and graduated from Fort LeBoeuf HS. He moved to Florida in 1984 and worked at various construction jobs until his heart attack 6 years ago. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His greatest joy in life was his family and all nine of his grandchildren.
Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers John L. Murphy, Daniel Murphy, Charles A. Murphy, Jr. and half-sister Pat Hawley. He is survived by his wife Charlene Murphy; son Clifton Murphy; daughter Nicole Murphy; step son Shane Simmons; sister Karen (George) Murphy-Enter-line; brother Frank Murphy; grandchildren; half-brother Don (Bev) Monroe; half-sister Susie (Paul) Fox and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: https:// www.gofundme.com/otismurphy
Published in Ledger from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2016