9/1/1928 - 12/28/2016
WINTER HAVEN - Marvin Charles Brandt, passed away 12/28/2016.
He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Rosalie, his parents Edward and Mary Brandt, and siblings Gustave Brandt, Mitilda Bogel and Janet Lippold, special pop and father-in-law to Robert and Lisa, Randy and Donna, and Rich and Daun Brandt; best Gramps to Matthew (Susan), Andrew, Katherine, Jon (Sarah), Kimmie, Corey, and Jake Brandt; great grandpa to Madeline and Zanna, special bother-in-law, uncle, and countless friends, especially Lloyd, Gordon, Tom, and Glenn.
Marvin was in the Navy, a member of American Legion Post 8, and the Moose Lodge. Marvin was a friend to many and did not know a stranger.
A Celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 8 in the Lakeside Room in Winter Haven on Monday, January 2nd at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the
Published in Ledger from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2016