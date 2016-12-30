Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH MICHENER. View Sign

JOSEPH

MICHENER, Jr., 60



LAKELAND - Joseph Michener, Jr., of Lakeland, Florida, December 25, 2016, at the age of 60.

Joe leaves his wife and best friend of 30 years, Mary (Curley) Michener of Lakeland, Florida. Beloved father of Joseph J. Michener III of Orlando, Florida, Taylor A. Michener and Jayson T. Michener, both of Lakeland, Florida. Dear son of the late Joseph J. Michener and the late Charlotte 'Carol' Michener of Marshfield. Brother of Teri Besse and her husband Gilbert of Lakeland, Florida, Anne Walton and her husband Paul of Marshfield, and the late Karl Michener. Joe also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Joe was born in Brockton and grew up in Marshfield. He graduated from Marshfield High school and moved to Lakeland Florida in 1992 after the birth of his daughter. Joe was a long time truck driver and worked for Clark & Reid and small trucking agencies in Florida before deciding to return to school. He received his degree in network administration from Florida Metropolitan University, and worked for Cutrale Juices in Auburndale FL for the last 7 years which was his passion. Joe loved his children and worked hard to provide them with a good life. Although he lived in Florida for the past 25 years, Joe's heart was a New England sports fan to the core. Joe was a dedicated animal lover and rescuer of many dogs throughout his lifetime. He will be missed more than words can say.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 2, 2017 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street (Rte. 139) Marshfield. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 12:00 noon at St. Ann by the Sea Church, 591 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Interment will be in Couch Cemetery.

Donations in Joe's memory can be made to the Friends of the Marshfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 52, Marshfield MA, 02050.

