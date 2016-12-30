CALVIN DON
CROFT, Jr., 50
AUBURNDALE - Calvin Don Croft, Jr., age 50, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
He was born April 15, 1966 in Lake Wales, FL, the son of Calvin Don Croft, Sr. and Mavis Stephens Croft. He was a Yard Driver for KIK International. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a wonderful husband, an awesome dad, a great brother and a loving son.
In addition to his parents, Calvin is survived by his wife of 10 years, Shirley Gamble Croft, sons: Calvin Crowe and Michael Crowe (Mary Morrison), brothers: Derek Smith (Joann) and Randy Croft (Danielle), sister: Tamara Smith (Randy Penfield) and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Friday, December 30, 2016 from 6-8pm with funeral services Saturday at 11:00am, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven, FL.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2016