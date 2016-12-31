RONALD GEORGE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD GEORGE PETERSON.
PETERSON, 85
LAKELAND - Ronald George Peterson died on December 28, 2016 in Lakeland, Florida. Born September 8, 1931 in Quincy, Illinois, he was married to his wife, Jean Fountain Peterson, for 65 years. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War.
He and Jean have seven children, Rhonda Clore, Robin Morelli, Reginald Peterson (who pre-deceased Ron in July 2016), Rick Peterson, Teresa Westwood, Brenda Wendling, and Jeff Peterson; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Michael Peterson, and his large family.
Before retirement, Ron operated a family auction business. He loved playing the piano and singing and passed his love for music on to his children. He was an elder in his church.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd from 4-5 pm at Lanier Funeral Home with Funeral Services at 5 pm. A reception will follow at 6:30 at the Women's Club, 1515 Williamsburg Sq., Lakeland, FL, 33803. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Living Church of God.
( www.lcg.org/donations.shtml )
Lanier Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017