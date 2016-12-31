DORIS R.
DEESON, 73
LAKELAND - Doris R. Deeson passed away on Monday December 26 2016. Doris was born on September 3, 1943 in Laurel Hill, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her husband Earl Deeson Sr., her parents J. Beamon Ray and Myrtle Ray and her brother Roland Ray.
At the age of 3, Doris and her family moved to Winter Haven, FL in 1947. She graduated Winter Haven High school in 1961 and had enjoyed attending her 50th High School Reunion. Doris spent 40 yrs. at Sears Roebuck and Company. During her time there she started out in Teletype, moved on to the Catalog Department an ended her Career with them in the Hardware/Paint department. Doris never met a stranger and was loved by all. She loved to Bowl and could take on anyone playing a game of pool but most of all she loved our Yorkie's especially Tinker and Fuzzy who miss her dearly. She played many roles throughout her life. She was a Daughter, Sister, Wife, Stepmom, Mom, but her greatest role of all time was just being EVERYBODY'S NANA. She loved her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren more than life itself and you didn't have to be 'blood' to be one of hers. They were certainly her pride and joy and will be missed by each of them.
Doris is survived by her Daughters, Rebecca Lawson and Sheila Jones, Son Raymond Jones, Granddaughters Melanie N. Lawson (Mel Mel), Jessica L. Lawson (Jess), and Nyesha D. Davis, 3 Amazing Grandsons: Richard E. Lawson III (Ricky), Raymond Jones II (Ray Ray) and Shaun Michael McAfee and last but not least her 5 amazing Great Grandchildren, Tyler, Maddie, Adam, Adan and Amelia.
The Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3 at 10am with Service to follow at 11:00 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017