HAZEL E.
|
MILAM, 90
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Hazel E. Milam, age 90, of Auburndale passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 in Auburndale.
Born in Bostwick, Fl., she had been a resident of Auburndale for the past 70 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother with a heart for her family. Her strength of character and bright smile were a joy to all she knew. She was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses and passed from this life with the belief that she would be back on this earth at a later date to live in the New World.
She is survived by 2 sons, Daniel M. (Janet) Milam of Bryson City, N.C. and Terry H. (Susan) Milam of Polk City, her granddaughters, Shannon Fioretti, Jessica Danner, Amy McKnight and Melinda Dixon, a sister, Shirley Register Denton, 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold H. Milam, grandson, Clinton Milam, her parents Daniel and Jessie Hill Register, 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
A visitation will take place Tuesday at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. and a graveside service will at 3 P. M. at the Eagle Lake Church of Christ Cemetery, 261 N. 3rd St., Eagle Lake, Fl. 33839.
