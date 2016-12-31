Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GEORGE D. EDWARDS, 87



OCALA - George D. Edwards ascended to his Heavenly Home sleep on Wednesday, December 28th, 2016, at 4:30am. He was born on April 29, 1929, to Thaddeous and Anne Bennett Edwards in Lake Wales, Florida. He served four years in the Air Force and graduated from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida, with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Upon retirement as Comptroller of Florida Citrus Mutual in Lakeland in 1978, he moved to Ocala and founded Edwards Constructions Services with his son, Steve. He was a member of Meadowbrook Church. He was previously active at First Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church in Ocala, and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida for a number of years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, three brothers and one sister.

Even though he retired from the construction business, he continued to work with community charitable organizations and served on several boards and committees but his main focus was working behind the scenes. At age 82, he renovated two construction office trailers into transitional housing for a women's prison ministry that his wife, Sylvia Edwards, was involved in. Over a period of three years, 17 ladies were picked up from Lowell Correctional Institution and provided housing, food, clothing and transportation until such time as they were able to provide for themselves.

At age 86, he was instrumental in helping his wife set up A 2nd Chances Thrift Store to provide funds to support a Women's Prison Ministry. This ministry will focus on mental health issues and drug and alcohol addictions for women who are incarcerated and will be in need of continued support and life coaching upon their release. In the future, there are also plans to include safe housing for sex trafficking victims.

He was a very caring man and only the Lord knows how many lives he touched over the years with his generosity and kind, peaceful spirit.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sylvia Edwards: son, Steve (June) Edwards, Ocala, daughters, Pat Tillis, Sarasota and Tina (Steve) Boalt, Greer, South Carolina, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and one sister, Lillian Olson. He is also survived by Sylvia's children: son, Jack (Cindy) Gray, Ocala, daughters, Cynthia Valenti, Tampa, and Renee (Robert) Todd, Clearwater and 6 grandchildren, all of whom he loved and provided for as his own.

George will be dearly missed by all who knew him and remembered for the fun times spent with family and friends at the lake house on Lake Weir and the cabin in Highlands, North Carolina-especially his smoked ribs on the Fourth of July and fried turkey on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Ocala, on Tuesday, January 3rd at 12 noon with Reverend Rick Coram officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 2nd, 6:00 to 8:00pm at Heirs/Baxley Funeral home, Ocala. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 4th at 11:00 am at Paynes Creek Cemetery, Bowling Green, Florida, officiated by Pastor Hollis Albritton. Visitation will be held at Ponger-Kays Grady Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 3rd, 6:00 to 8:00pm in Wauchula, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A 2nd Chances Prison Ministry, PO Box 114, East Lake Weir, Florida 32133.







1600 SE 58th Ave

Ocala, FL 34480

