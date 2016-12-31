LAURA MICHELLE
AMICK, 26
LAKELAND - Laura Michelle Amick, age 26, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Laura was known for her joyful spirit and caring heart.
Laura graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 2008. Then, attended the University of South Florida and was a member of the Sigma Delta Tau Sorority. She earned her LPN from Galen College of Nursing in Tampa in 2012 and aspired to be a nurse who made an impact on her patients' lives on a daily basis.
Laura is remembered among friends and family as a vibrant and compassionate individual with an immense love for helping others. She loved running, singing and dancing. She lived by the motto of 'Do it with passion or not at all.'
Laura is survived by her parents, Jim Amick of Lakeland, FL, and Jill Amick of Sarasota, FL; sister, Katie Amick of Greenville, SC; grandparents, Donald and Judy Amick of Lakeland, FL, Dick and Brenda Crowe of Ocala, FL and Sharon DeSplinter of Lakeland, FL; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S Ingraham Ave, Lakeland at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017 with Rev. David McEntire officiating.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017