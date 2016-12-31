Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LAURA MICHELLE

AMICK, 26



LAKELAND - Laura Michelle Amick, age 26, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Laura was known for her joyful spirit and caring heart.

Laura graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 2008. Then, attended the University of South Florida and was a member of the Sigma Delta Tau Sorority. She earned her LPN from Galen College of Nursing in Tampa in 2012 and aspired to be a nurse who made an impact on her patients' lives on a daily basis.

Laura is remembered among friends and family as a vibrant and compassionate individual with an immense love for helping others. She loved running, singing and dancing. She lived by the motto of 'Do it with passion or not at all.'

Laura is survived by her parents, Jim Amick of Lakeland, FL, and Jill Amick of Sarasota, FL; sister, Katie Amick of Greenville, SC; grandparents, Donald and Judy Amick of Lakeland, FL, Dick and Brenda Crowe of Ocala, FL and Sharon DeSplinter of Lakeland, FL; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S Ingraham Ave, Lakeland at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017 with Rev. David McEntire officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com







LAURA MICHELLEAMICK, 26LAKELAND - Laura Michelle Amick, age 26, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Laura was known for her joyful spirit and caring heart.Laura graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 2008. Then, attended the University of South Florida and was a member of the Sigma Delta Tau Sorority. She earned her LPN from Galen College of Nursing in Tampa in 2012 and aspired to be a nurse who made an impact on her patients' lives on a daily basis.Laura is remembered among friends and family as a vibrant and compassionate individual with an immense love for helping others. She loved running, singing and dancing. She lived by the motto of 'Do it with passion or not at all.'Laura is survived by her parents, Jim Amick of Lakeland, FL, and Jill Amick of Sarasota, FL; sister, Katie Amick of Greenville, SC; grandparents, Donald and Judy Amick of Lakeland, FL, Dick and Brenda Crowe of Ocala, FL and Sharon DeSplinter of Lakeland, FL; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.A memorial service will be held at the Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S Ingraham Ave, Lakeland at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017 with Rev. David McEntire officiating.Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com