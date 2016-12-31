CHARLES WILLIAM
RAY, 93
LAKELAND - Charles William Ray, 93, of Lakeland, Florida, born in Ashland, Alabama on February 2, 1923; entered into eternal rest on December 29, 2016.
He was an alumni of Auburn University - War Eagle, a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in WWII, and a retired District Accountant with the Florida Department of Transportation. He enjoyed being in nature.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gloria M. Ray; children, Toni Wyncoop of Flowery Branch, Georgia, Alexander Ray of Indianapolis, Indiana, Donald Ray of St. Joseph, Illinois, Douglas Ray of Lakeland, and Lisa Jones of Lakeland; sister, Mary Helen Cleary of Butler, Alabama; 12 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Private services in Alabama. Expressions of condolence at
