HELEN 'SUE'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN "SUE" WALKER.
WALKER, 61
WINTER HAVEN - Helen 'Sue' Walker, 61, of Winter Haven died at her home on 12/24/16.
She was preceded in death by her son Johnny Walker and brother Gary McCallister.
She is survived by her
companion: Mark Meissner, 2 children Sherry (James) Griffin, Joey (Polly) Daniels, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, mother: Elinor McCallister,
brothers: David (Doris) McCallister, Ricky Mc-Callister Edward (Connie) McCallister, many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at her moms house on Jan.8 2016 from 2-4 for family and friends.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2017