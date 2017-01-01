ATHA TUCKER
RUSSELL, 88
LAKELAND - Atha Tucker Russell, 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Atha was born July 11, 1928, in Concord, North Carolina to Paul and Vassie Tucker and has resided in Lakeland since 1959. She retired from Lakeland Regional Medical Center in January 1985, where she served as Associate Director of Nursing.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack Russell; son, Stephen Russell (Hilda); daughter, Wanda Russell; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Elfrieda, Peggy, Evelyn and brother, Paul.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with a chapel service to follow at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2017