ROSIER, Sr., 70
LAKE WALES - Burlon Clifford Rosier Sr. of Lake Wales, passed away December 28, 2016 at age 70.
He leaves his loving and caring wife of 54 years, Pam, grandsons Kyle and Drew, sister Carol Jean Johns and husband Eugene, brother Larry Rosier and wife Gloria, and many more relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Burlon Clifford, Jr., parents Al and Jean Rosier, and brother Murrille.
He was born on February 7, 1946 in Fort Myers, FL. He worked for 30 years as an Industrial Electrician at Reynolds Metal in Tampa, FL.
Services will be at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2017