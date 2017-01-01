Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIAN FRANCES SIMMONS. View Sign

VERO BEACH - Marian Frances Simmons, 88, of Vero Beach, FL passed away on Christmas Day in the evening, December 25th 2016.

Marian was born April 25th 1928 in Mishawaka, IN. She moved to Lakeland, FL in 1976. Marian worked mostly as a secretary. She was a very artistic person, painting many pictures for her family, her community, and her church. She also loved to travel.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband Earl Simmons, and one of her twin daughters, Brenda Lee Brummund and one of her grandsons, Raul Parra, Marian is survived by her other twin daughter Belinda K. Stone and her son William Brummund.

Marian also leaves 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

There will be a private family service.

Memorial contributions may be sent to: VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL, 32960.







