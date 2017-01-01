Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REGINA GOSCINIAK. View Sign

REGINA

GOSCINIAK, 90



WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Regina Gosciniak, age 90, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at her home with family.

Mrs. Gosciniak was born August 22, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA. to Francis and Blanche (Pronelewicz) Nejman. She moved to Kissimmee in 1982 and was a resident of Winter Haven since 2015. She was a homemaker and worked other various jobs (payroll, security, elevator operator and the Villagers Clothing warehouse). She was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kissimmee. Regina enjoyed bowling, dancing, word search games & spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Stanley; 2 great grandchildren Owen & MacKenzie and 13 brothers & sisters.

Regina is survived by her loving and devoted family: son: Stanley (Maureen) Gosciniak of Warminster, PA, 2 daughters: Barbara (Harry) Orr of Auburndale, FL, Karen (Michael) Ninassi of Waxhaw, NC, 10 grandchildren: David, Timothy, Debra, Laura, Donna, Michael, Anne, Thomas, Sean & Tyler, 16 gt. grandchildren: Alexis, Braden, Sebastian, Teressa, Juliann, Gabriella, Alexander, Sophia, Gavin, Michael, Olivia, Abbigail, Rowin, Charlie, Brynley & Logan.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL. A funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Avenue M, NW Winter Haven, FL.

Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL.

Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home (863) 967-1167.







REGINAGOSCINIAK, 90WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Regina Gosciniak, age 90, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at her home with family.Mrs. Gosciniak was born August 22, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA. to Francis and Blanche (Pronelewicz) Nejman. She moved to Kissimmee in 1982 and was a resident of Winter Haven since 2015. She was a homemaker and worked other various jobs (payroll, security, elevator operator and the Villagers Clothing warehouse). She was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kissimmee. Regina enjoyed bowling, dancing, word search games & spending time with family.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Stanley; 2 great grandchildren Owen & MacKenzie and 13 brothers & sisters.Regina is survived by her loving and devoted family: son: Stanley (Maureen) Gosciniak of Warminster, PA, 2 daughters: Barbara (Harry) Orr of Auburndale, FL, Karen (Michael) Ninassi of Waxhaw, NC, 10 grandchildren: David, Timothy, Debra, Laura, Donna, Michael, Anne, Thomas, Sean & Tyler, 16 gt. grandchildren: Alexis, Braden, Sebastian, Teressa, Juliann, Gabriella, Alexander, Sophia, Gavin, Michael, Olivia, Abbigail, Rowin, Charlie, Brynley & Logan.Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL. A funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Avenue M, NW Winter Haven, FL.Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL.Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home (863) 967-1167. Funeral Home Kersey Funeral Home

108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com