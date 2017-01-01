REGINA GOSCINIAK

REGINA
GOSCINIAK, 90

WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Regina Gosciniak, age 90, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at her home with family.
Mrs. Gosciniak was born August 22, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA. to Francis and Blanche (Pronelewicz) Nejman. She moved to Kissimmee in 1982 and was a resident of Winter Haven since 2015. She was a homemaker and worked other various jobs (payroll, security, elevator operator and the Villagers Clothing warehouse). She was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kissimmee. Regina enjoyed bowling, dancing, word search games & spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Stanley; 2 great grandchildren Owen & MacKenzie and 13 brothers & sisters.
Regina is survived by her loving and devoted family: son: Stanley (Maureen) Gosciniak of Warminster, PA, 2 daughters: Barbara (Harry) Orr of Auburndale, FL, Karen (Michael) Ninassi of Waxhaw, NC, 10 grandchildren: David, Timothy, Debra, Laura, Donna, Michael, Anne, Thomas, Sean & Tyler, 16 gt. grandchildren: Alexis, Braden, Sebastian, Teressa, Juliann, Gabriella, Alexander, Sophia, Gavin, Michael, Olivia, Abbigail, Rowin, Charlie, Brynley & Logan.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL. A funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Avenue M, NW Winter Haven, FL.
Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home (863) 967-1167.

logo
Funeral Home
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2017
