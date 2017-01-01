FRANCES 'GERRY'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES "GERRY" RUMPH.
RUMPH, 90
LAKELAND - Frances 'Gerry' Rumph, 90, of Lakeland, passed away peacefully December 29, 2016 after several years of loving care at Florida Presbyterian Home. Born in Tennessee on September 29, 1926, raised in Miami, she first settled in Tampa with her husband Bill before moving to Lakeland in 1969. She was a tireless and talented mother of four. She and Bill enjoyed tennis, travel, the beach at Longboat and the mountains in Cashiers, NC. Gerry made every family gathering a feast of great food, fun and good humor.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, her son Ed Rumph, and her daughter Susan Holland. Left to treasure her memory is her daughter Connie (Rodney) Carrasquillo, son Bruce (Marie) Rumph, son-in-law David Holland and daughter-in-law Mary Alice Rumph; grandchildren Jennifer (Giampaolo), Jamie (David), Christopher (Melissa), Monica (Drew), Stephanie (Ryan), Chelsea, Hayley, and Delaney; great-grandchildren Alessandro, Liliana, Molly, Addison and Forrest.
A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at 2pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at the First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Dr., Lakeland, FL.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, FL 32725.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2017