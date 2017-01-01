LEE GEORGE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEE GEORGE RAGATZ.
RAGATZ, Jr., 89
WINTER HAVEN - Lee George Ragatz Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 24, 2016.
He was born in Pontiac, MI on July 20, 1927 to Lee George and Doris Ragatz, Sr. Lee and his family moved from Pontiac, Ml to Dania, FL. Lee attended Broward High School and afterwards joined the Navy, serving on the naval ship USS Midway. Lee returned home to Dania FL, attended the University of Miami and began his career in automotive sales. Lee met the love of his life, Cora Mae and they were happily married for 65 years, having one son William 'Bill' Ragatz.
Lee became the GM at Hollywood Lincoln Mercury before moving to Winter Haven, FL in 1965 to open Lee Ragatz Volkswagen. Lee was involved in the community as president for the Lions Club and Automotive Dealers Association of Florida. He was also an active member of Hope Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven. After retirement, Lee and Cora traveled and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His interests included auto racing, motorcycle events, fishing, street rod events, and restoring old Schwinn bicycles. For people that knew him best, Lee was full of energy and life.
Lee is preceded in death by his wife Cora Mae Ragatz, his son William 'Bill' Ragatz, daughter-in-law Denise Ragatz, and his sisters Mary Ellen Wierda and Sara Aument.
He is survived by his brother Donal (Roslyn) Ragatz and family, his grandchildren Candice (Danny) Crowell, Christine (I.B) Stacy, Billy Ragatz, his great grandchildren Kylee and Courtney Merrill, Parker Crowell, Gavin Shytle, Boyd and Grace Denise Stacy, his nieces Joanne and Doris Accardi, his nephews Philip and Jeff Aguilar, his great nieces Andrea (Chris) Panebianco, Jennifer Bamcs, Kimberly Cupaiole, and his great nephew Joseph Hielscher.
A memorial service will be held on January 7, 2017 at 11:00 am at Hope Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, Lions Club, or Hope Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2017