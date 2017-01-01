RICHARD
LEE 'DICK'
HENDERSON, 78
BUSHNELL - Richard Lee 'Dick' Henderson was born April 26, 1938, in Houlton, Maine and passed away December 21, 2016, in Bushnell.
A longtime resident of Winter Haven, he served in the U.S. Navy for two years. He was an avid golfer and at one time, he was a professionally ranked Busch League pool player.
Mr. Henderson was preceded in death by his father Gordon Henderson and mother Geraldine Benn Duplichen.
He is survived by his son, Lee Joseph Henderson & wife Tamara of Bushnell, FL, son Richard Boyd Henderson & wife Victoria of Hancock, ME, grandchildren Jamie, Garrett, Haley Jean, Cooper & Grady, great grandchildren Dakota & Macy Lee, sister Vicki Anne Monroe & husband Floyd of Houlton, ME, several cousins, nieces & nephews, & many great nieces & nephews.
Special thank you to Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2017