Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BAILEY MATTHEW TILLEY. View Sign

BAILEY MATTHEW

TILLEY, 16



LAKE WALES - Bailey Matthew Tilley, 16, of Lake Wales, FL passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016 in the Bartow Regional Medical Center following an automobile accident.

Born February 2, 2000 in Winter Haven he was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a Junior at Winter Haven High School where he was a member and Sentinel in the Future Farmers of America. He was also a member of Ridge Point Church in Winter Haven and the Lakeland Junior Hawg Hunters Fishing Club.

Bailey is survived by: his mother, Terica (Jason) Moore of Lake Wales; his father, Herman (Kim) Tilley of Alturas, FL; his siblings, Megan Tilley, Paisley and Tripp Moore, and Kaitlyn, Jessica, Chayse, Coby, and Brayden Harrison; maternal grandparents, George & Beverly Miller of Winter Haven, and Sharon Keene of Lakeland, FL; his paternal grandparents, Carol and Dennis Billman of Bartow, FL and Songhui Tilley of Westchester, PA; and aunts and uncles, Clayton and Tonya Keene of Eagle Lake, FL, and Brenda Glisson and Chris Tilley both of Westchester, PA.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, January 5, 2017 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at







BAILEY MATTHEWTILLEY, 16LAKE WALES - Bailey Matthew Tilley, 16, of Lake Wales, FL passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016 in the Bartow Regional Medical Center following an automobile accident.Born February 2, 2000 in Winter Haven he was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a Junior at Winter Haven High School where he was a member and Sentinel in the Future Farmers of America. He was also a member of Ridge Point Church in Winter Haven and the Lakeland Junior Hawg Hunters Fishing Club.Bailey is survived by: his mother, Terica (Jason) Moore of Lake Wales; his father, Herman (Kim) Tilley of Alturas, FL; his siblings, Megan Tilley, Paisley and Tripp Moore, and Kaitlyn, Jessica, Chayse, Coby, and Brayden Harrison; maternal grandparents, George & Beverly Miller of Winter Haven, and Sharon Keene of Lakeland, FL; his paternal grandparents, Carol and Dennis Billman of Bartow, FL and Songhui Tilley of Westchester, PA; and aunts and uncles, Clayton and Tonya Keene of Eagle Lake, FL, and Brenda Glisson and Chris Tilley both of Westchester, PA.The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, January 5, 2017 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com Funeral Home Oak Ridge Funeral Care

2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

(863) 967-5090 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com