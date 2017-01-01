BAILEY MATTHEW
TILLEY, 16
LAKE WALES - Bailey Matthew Tilley, 16, of Lake Wales, FL passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016 in the Bartow Regional Medical Center following an automobile accident.
Born February 2, 2000 in Winter Haven he was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a Junior at Winter Haven High School where he was a member and Sentinel in the Future Farmers of America. He was also a member of Ridge Point Church in Winter Haven and the Lakeland Junior Hawg Hunters Fishing Club.
Bailey is survived by: his mother, Terica (Jason) Moore of Lake Wales; his father, Herman (Kim) Tilley of Alturas, FL; his siblings, Megan Tilley, Paisley and Tripp Moore, and Kaitlyn, Jessica, Chayse, Coby, and Brayden Harrison; maternal grandparents, George & Beverly Miller of Winter Haven, and Sharon Keene of Lakeland, FL; his paternal grandparents, Carol and Dennis Billman of Bartow, FL and Songhui Tilley of Westchester, PA; and aunts and uncles, Clayton and Tonya Keene of Eagle Lake, FL, and Brenda Glisson and Chris Tilley both of Westchester, PA.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, January 5, 2017 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
