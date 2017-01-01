EUGENE M. 'GENE'
EVERY, Sr., 74
FORT MEADE - Eugene M. 'Gene' Every, Sr. 74, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Florida Hospital in Land O Lakes.
Gene was born June 11, 1942 in Bartow, FL. He worked in the Phosphate Industry and he was a Pilot. Gene was a member of the First Church of God, Scottish Rites 32 degree of Freemasonry, 3rd degree Mason, Eastern Star, American Legion of Bartow, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge of Wauchula and the VFW of Fort Meade.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Doris Every. He is survived by his two sons, Eugene 'Mark' Every, Jr. (Tammy) and William 'Alec' Every, both of Fort Meade, FL; brother, Robert Every (Linda) of Umatilla, FL and sister Linda Peterson (Butch) of Fort Meade, FL, two grandsons, Michael Edwards and Austin Helms; great grandson, Garrett Edwards.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 5 to 7 pm at McLean Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 11:00 am at McLean Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. Memorials may be made to Scottish Rites Hospital for Children or another charity that helps children. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
