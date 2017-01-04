THE REV. THOMAS C. SEITZ

Obituary Guest Book View Sign

THE REV. THOMAS

C. SEITZ, Sr., 88



WINTER HAVEN - The Rev. Thomas C. Seitz, Sr. of Winter Haven passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Winter Haven Hospital.

He was born March 5, 1928 in Springfield, Ohio to the late William Clinton and Florence Seitz, the youngest of four with two older brothers and one sister. The family moved to Gambier, OH in 1930 and his father joined the faculty of Bexley Hall Theological Seminary, Kenyon College, as a professor of Practical Theology. Thomas entered Christ School in Arden, NC, an Episcopal boys boarding school. He played Junior Varsity football and basketball, was named a Prefect in his senior year and was awarded the Headmaster's Cup at graduation. He was admitted to the Diocese of Western North Carolina as a Postulant by the Rt. Rev. Robert Gibbon on May 18, 1945. Thomas enrolled at Kenyon College in 1945; where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta and Philomethean Society. In 1948 Thomas met Janet Reese at a college dance. They continued to date back and forth between Granville and Gambier. Thomas graduated from Kenyon College in 1949. He then entered Bexley Hall Theological Seminary and became engaged to Jan at Christmas time. The following year Rt Rev. Matthew George Henry gave permission to Thomas and Jan to marry before Thomas was ordained. He graduated Bexley Hall on June 11, 1951 and married Janet Reese on June 16th at Christ Episcopal Church. He was a former member of Rotary and a volunteer at Bok Tower.

Rev. Seitz was preceded in death by his two brothers, William and George. Survivors include his wife, Janet R. 'Jan' Seitz; four sons, The Rev. Thomas C. Seitz, Jr. (Anna) of Winter Haven, The Rev. Dr. Christopher Seitz (Elizabeth) of Courance, France; The Rev. Mark Seitz (Kathleen) of Wheeling, WV; and Peter Seitz of Pinehurst, NC; sister, Lucy Pierce of Peoria, IL; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2016 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd with The Rt. Rev. Gregory O. Brewer, Bishop of Central Florida officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 221 South 4th Street, Lake Wales, FL, 33853. Condolences may be sent to the family at







THE REV. THOMASC. SEITZ, Sr., 88WINTER HAVEN - The Rev. Thomas C. Seitz, Sr. of Winter Haven passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Winter Haven Hospital.He was born March 5, 1928 in Springfield, Ohio to the late William Clinton and Florence Seitz, the youngest of four with two older brothers and one sister. The family moved to Gambier, OH in 1930 and his father joined the faculty of Bexley Hall Theological Seminary, Kenyon College, as a professor of Practical Theology. Thomas entered Christ School in Arden, NC, an Episcopal boys boarding school. He played Junior Varsity football and basketball, was named a Prefect in his senior year and was awarded the Headmaster's Cup at graduation. He was admitted to the Diocese of Western North Carolina as a Postulant by the Rt. Rev. Robert Gibbon on May 18, 1945. Thomas enrolled at Kenyon College in 1945; where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta and Philomethean Society. In 1948 Thomas met Janet Reese at a college dance. They continued to date back and forth between Granville and Gambier. Thomas graduated from Kenyon College in 1949. He then entered Bexley Hall Theological Seminary and became engaged to Jan at Christmas time. The following year Rt Rev. Matthew George Henry gave permission to Thomas and Jan to marry before Thomas was ordained. He graduated Bexley Hall on June 11, 1951 and married Janet Reese on June 16th at Christ Episcopal Church. He was a former member of Rotary and a volunteer at Bok Tower.Rev. Seitz was preceded in death by his two brothers, William and George. Survivors include his wife, Janet R. 'Jan' Seitz; four sons, The Rev. Thomas C. Seitz, Jr. (Anna) of Winter Haven, The Rev. Dr. Christopher Seitz (Elizabeth) of Courance, France; The Rev. Mark Seitz (Kathleen) of Wheeling, WV; and Peter Seitz of Pinehurst, NC; sister, Lucy Pierce of Peoria, IL; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.Memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2016 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd with The Rt. Rev. Gregory O. Brewer, Bishop of Central Florida officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 221 South 4th Street, Lake Wales, FL, 33853. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close