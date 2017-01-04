SHIRLEY V.
RANDALL, 79
BARTOW - Shirley V. Randall, 79, of Bartow passed peacefully surrounded by family on January 1, 2017 in Lakeland.
She was born May 5, 1937 in Fort Meade to Lacy DeVane and Julia Ward DeVane. She retired from the Polk County School Board as a Documentation Specialist and was a member of the Bartow Church of God.
Mrs. Randall was predeceased by her parents and husband Robert A. Randall and is survived by her son David (Sherry) Randall of KY; stepsons Steven (Gina) Randall of Seffner and John Randall of Bartow; stepdaughter Anita (Andy) Bowen of Plant City; brother Floyd DeVane of Fort Meade; sisters Lucille Mitchell of Fort Meade, Freida (Bill) Martin of Lakeland and Virginia (Elbert) Morris of GA; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, January 6, 2017 from 5-7 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow with Funeral Services being held Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 10 AM at Bartow Church of God. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade. Condolences may be sent to http://www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com./
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2017