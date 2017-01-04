Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPHINE WILBANKS SCOBIE. View Sign

JOSEPHINE

WILBANKS

SCOBIE, 99



LAKELAND - Josephine W. Scobie, 99, passed away December 30, 2016.

She was born September 15, 1917 in Tallassee, Alabama. Her family moved to Florida in 1921 and eventually settled in Lakeland in 1933. Josephine graduated from Lakeland High School in 1935. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church since 1956.

Josephine is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Herbert C. 'Bud' Scobie, her sister and five brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Maralyn Evans and her husband, Tom of Ellijay, GA; son, Michael Scobie and his wife, Eveline of San Antonio, FL; two grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 6, 2017, 11:00 am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00am. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com



