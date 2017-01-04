PAULA KAY
CATES, 62
LAKELAND - Paula Kay Cates, 62, passed away on December 30, 2016.
She was born in Grand Island, Nebraska to Harvey and Gladys Larsen. Paula lived most of her life in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. She moved to Lakeland in the spring of 1985 where she resided until her passing. She married Ronald Cates and they spent 43 years together raising 3 children.
Paula is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Larsen. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; children, Sean (Patricia) Cates Lakeland, FL, Angela (Jeff) Wubker, Watertown, WI, and Jeff (Janet) Cates, Louisville, KY, siblings, Bill Larsen, Pat Mader, Paul Larsen, and Vicky Roepker; and 3 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday January 6, 2017 at 2pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. A reception will follow the service.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2017