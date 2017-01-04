BETTY GENE

HARRISON, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Betty Gene Harrison, 85, of Winter Haven, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the New Horizon Share Home in Winter Haven.
Born December 29, 1931 in Omar, West Virginia she moved here in 1954 from West Virginia. She was a registered nurse and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Harrison, Sr. in 2009, a daughter, Paulene Coffman in 2007 and two sisters, Zepp Shelton and Regina Scott.
She is survived by: three sons, Ray (Veronica)Harrison, Jr., Timothy (Patti) Harrison and David (Aimee) Harrison, all of Winter Haven; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm till 7:00pm, Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Friday, January 6, 2017 in the Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will follow at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens in Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2017