NANCY WHITTLE
GUILFORD, 81
BRANDON - Nancy Whittle Guilford, 81, of Brandon passed away suddenly and peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2016.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017 graveside at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland. There will be a reception to follow nearby at the home of Mark and Jane Phillips.
Nancy was born May 17, 1935 in Oklahoma City, OK to T. Edgar and Virginia Leah Whittle. She married Jefferson Myres Guilford on September 10, 1957. She loved the beach at Anna Maria, Gator Football, the Buccaneers, and was a lifelong member of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years. Left to treasure her memory is daughter Gina (Scott) Wolff, her sons Jay (Susy) Guilford and Jim Guilford; grandchildren Jeff Guilford, Elizabeth Guilford, Jessica (Kirk) Mancinik, and Carly Wolff; sister Ann (Harry) Card, favorite sister in law Ann (Jim) Miller, and all of her beautiful nieces and their families.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Family Promise of Greater Brandon, 121 Carver Avenue, Brandon, FL, 33510.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2017