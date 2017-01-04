DAVID M.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID M. MOORE.
MOORE, Sr., 56
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. David M. Moore Sr., age 56, of Winter Haven passed away Friday, December 30, 2016 in Lakeland.
Mr. Moore was born in Rockledge, Fl. and had recently moved to this area from Ft. Myers. David was a retired heavy machinery operator and attended First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake. He enjoyed fishing, street racing and loved being with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Moore of Winter Haven, 3 daughters, Sagan Barker of Auburndale, Darlene Moore of Bonita Springs and Evelyn Motzer of Chippewa, Wi., 2 sons, David M. Moore Jr. of Ft. Myers and Bradley Moore of Colorado Springs, Co., 3 brothers, 4 sisters and 18 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 4 PM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2017