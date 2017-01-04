JOHN WILLARD
CALLAWAY, 89
BARTOW - John Willard Callaway, age 89, of Bartow, Florida passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016.
He was born January 20, 1927 in Geneva, AL the son of John William Callaway and Bessie Mae Carroll Callaway. He was a Coca Cola Delivery Driver. Mr. Callaway was a member of First Assembly of God in Eagle Lake, FL. He was a US Army veteran, Private First Class, serving during WWII.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Callaway was preceded in death by his wife: Juanita Callaway, brothers: Gladus Callaway and Curtis Callaway and sisters: Eula Mae Lewis and Ouida Gates. He is survived by his son: Dennis (Brigitte) Callaway, grandsons: Bobby (Randi) Callaway, all of Bartow and Bradley (Lindsey) Callaway of Winter Haven, great grandsons: Brantley and Colton Callaway of Bartow, brothers: Charles (Joyce) Calloway and Donald (Patsy) Calloway, sister: Marjean (Bobby) Jones, brother-in-law: Bobby (Linda) Shouppe, sister-in-law: Betty (Tom) Norrell, many nieces and nephews and many more loving family and friends.
Visitation is Friday, January 6, 2017 from 11:30 am-1:00pm with funeral services at 1:00 pm, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2017