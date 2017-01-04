MYRA RUTH
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MYRA RUTH CROSIER.
CROSIER, 81
LAKELAND - Myra Ruth Crosier joined her Lord on 12-30-16, after a brief and courageous
cancer battle.
Born Myra Ruth Perkins in Kentucky on 9-20-35, she graduated from Laconia H.S. in 1953. The faithful and loving wife of Bill Crosier for 55 years, she was an accomplished homemaker and seamstress.
Beloved mother of Deborah, Anthony, Rebecca, Elizabeth and Angela, she was an adored grandmother, great-grand-mother and aunt; her voice will be missed as it
often inspired.
Myra's Celebration of Life will be held at Foxwood Lake Estates Clubhouse on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL, 33805.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2017