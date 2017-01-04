Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DONALD C.DEMPSEY, 82LAKELAND - Donald C. Dempsey, age 82, of Lakeland, FL passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016. He lived to make people smile.He was born in Miami, FL on December 30, 1934 to John and Rita Dempsey and grew up in Chattanooga, TN.He and his wife Nita Dempsey were married in 1957 and moved to Lakeland, FL in 1958.He was a veteran of the Korean War , that cost him most of his hearing. As a high school drop out, he worked full time and obtained his GED and then his Associates Degree from Polk Community College. He then graduated from St. Leo College with a Bachelor's Degree and earned his Master's Degree in criminology from Rollins College. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy.He served the Lakeland Police Department from 1963 to 1978 where he was nominated five times for the Officer of the Year by the Presidents Roundtable and won Officer of the Year in 1974 and 1976. He served as a Major with the Polk County Sheriff's Office.He was a member of First Baptist Church at the Mall , LakelandHe is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, John, Bill, and Bob.He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nita Dempsey: son Richard (Christy) Dempsey, daughter Tracie (Tony) Johnson, son Corey (Becky) Dempsey, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his faithful puppy Major.Visitation with the family will be Thursday, Jan. 5th from 5:00 - 6:00pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Funeral services will begin at 6:00pm. Final interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on Monday Jan. 9th.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the , P.O. Box 2680, North Canton, OH 44720 or the American Heart Assoc, P.O. Box 21475, St. Petersburg, FL 33742. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com Funeral Home Serenity Gardens

3350 Mall Hill Drive

Lakeland , FL 33810

