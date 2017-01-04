JANET G.
|
BOYETT, 88
LAKELAND - Mrs. Janet G. Boyett died on January 1, 2017 at Savannah Cottage. She was born August 21, 1928 in Lakeland, Florida. Janet was a member of the Lake Gibson Church of Christ.
She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, George M. Boyett. Survivors include 2 sons, Bud (Linda) Boyett, Lakeland and Stanley Boyett, Lakeland.
Memorials may be made to the
, 520 S. Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL, 33801.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 5-6 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel and graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park.
