NEWIN GRADY
SPENCER, 49
EATON PARK - Newin Grady Spencer, age 49, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 8, 1967. He was a lifelong resident of Eaton Park, Florida. He was the son of the late Wiley Spencer and Claudette (Mc Nish) Spencer.
He graduated from Tampa College with a bachelor's degree in business. He worked in retail and construction. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing with his family. Newin enjoyed sports and was a fan of the University of Miami Hurricanes football team. He was well read and could discuss various subject matters in depth. He loved the Lord and was a Christian for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Janet Coleman Spencer; three sons Newin Spencer, Nicholas Spencer and Romar Spencer; two brothers: Anthony (Joann) Spencer and Nuyen Spencer; five sisters: Victoria Spencer, Rebecca Butler, Lillian (Joe) Smith, Carrie Spencer and Sharonda Spencer. Newin was preceded in death by his brothers Gerald Spencer and Wylie Spencer.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Coney Funeral Home, 1404 Dr. Martin L. King Avenue, Lakeland, Florida, 33805.
Funeral services will be held at Coney Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017.
Coney Funeral Home
1404 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 686-5006
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2017