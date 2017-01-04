Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD S. WASILEWSKI. View Sign

LAKELAND - Donald S. Wasilewski, P.E., 78, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017, at Good Shepherd Hospice. Don was born April 10, 1938, in LaSalle, Illinois, the oldest son of Stanley and Irene Wasilewski. Don attended Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, and obtained his mechanical engineering degree in 1961. On January 30, 1960, Don married Valerie Kierczynski in Peru, Illinois, and they had two sons, Donald Alan and Michael Steven. Don worked as a mechanical engineer on job sites all over the world, including Well-man-Lord Engineering, settling permanently back in Lakeland, Florida in 1975, retiring in 2007 from Mustang Engineering, Tampa, FL. Don was an avid Radio Control airplane operator, a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years, and a loyal church volunteer, but Don's most favorite thing in life was spending time with his family. He rarely missed a ball game, graduation ceremony, piano recital, or any event that involved his children or grandchildren. He was a gentle soul, loved by all, and he will be sorely missed.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Valerie Wasilewski (Lakeland, FL); his children - Donald Wasilewski and wife Susan (Lakeland, FL), Michael Wasilewski and wife Heidi (Grant, FL); grandchildren Erin Wasilewski (Pensacola, FL), Laura Wasilewski (Lakeland, FL), Brittany Wasilewski (Melbourne, FL), and Katelyn Wasilewski (Grant, FL); great granddaughter Madalyn Wasilewski (Melbourne, FL); brothers - Raymond Wasilewski and wife Sandy (Lakewood Ranch, FL), Richard Wasilewski and wife Carol (Clearwater, FL), Steven Wasilewski and wife Elaine (Oglesby, IL); and many nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws.

Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lakeland, Florida, on Saturday, January 7, 2017. The viewing will be held at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with Mass to follow. There will be a luncheon at St. Joseph's Parish Hall following the graveside service.

The family would like to extend its deepest thanks to the doctors, nurses, caregivers, and all those who assisted in Don's courageous battle with myelodysplasia syndrome. Go In Peace.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heatfuneralchapel.com







