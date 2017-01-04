RICK
'HOLLYWOOD' LONG, 65
FRANKLIN, N.C. - Rick 'Hollywood' Long of Franklin, N.C., passed away on December 30, 2016. Born in August 21, 1951, in Homerville, GA, and later relocated to Lake Alfred, FL, where he was a longtime resident of the area. Rick graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1969. Rick had various jobs in the agriculture and landscaping industry. He later became owner of Long's Landscaping until retiring in 2008. While living in Florida, He was a member of Southern Dunes Golf and Country Club and later was an avid golfer at Millcreek Country Club and Golf Course in Franklin, N.C. Rick and Debbie retired to Franklin, N.C., in 2012.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Kate Long and sisters Margaret Barlow and Ann Harris.
He is survived by his loving wife Debbie Brown Long and 7 brothers and sisters: Charlie N. Long of Johnson City, TN, Faye Schultz of Winter Haven, FL, Gay Nell (Larry) Locke of Davenport, FL, Johnny (Annette) Long of Franklin, N.C., Peggy (James) Kirkland of Franklin, N.C., Linda (Larry) Casto of Woodburn, OR, and Timothy (Pamela) Long of Ocala, FL. Rick had numerous nieces and nephews.
He never met a stranger and was loved by many.
A Celebration of Rick's life will be held at First Baptist Church, 280 E. Pierce Street, Lake Alfred, FL, at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made to the
or a
.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2017