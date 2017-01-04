COLIN ELDRIDGE
HUNT, Jr.
6/10/1951 - 1/1/2017
NEWPORT RICHEY - Colin was born on 10 June 1951 to Mary and Eldridge Hunt. He attended public school in Lakeland, graduating from Kathleen High School in 1969. Colin excelled at football and was one of the defensive leaders during the 1968 Kathleen Red Devil winning season.
He attended Georgia Military College and Florida State University where he was a lifelong Seminole fan. Colin lived and worked in the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina where he resided with his sister Marsha Brodhage. In his later years his health began to fail and he moved to New Port Richey, Florida residing with his sister MaryLynn Johnson.
Colin is survived by his sisters Marylynn Johnson; Marsha Brodhage, and twin sister Cathy Simms plus numerous nephews and nieces.
Per Colin's request there will be no service.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2017